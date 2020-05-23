Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Sets New 1-Year High at $167.20

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €167.20 ($194.42) and last traded at €163.60 ($190.23), with a volume of 1849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €162.00 ($188.37).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €128.17 ($149.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €147.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €148.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile (ETR:PFV)

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

