Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Buys 4,020 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cascend Securities reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

AAPL opened at $318.89 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,377.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

