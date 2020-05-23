Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust (LON:PCFT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $97.92

Shares of Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust PLC (LON:PCFT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.92 and traded as high as $98.72. Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust shares last traded at $98.60, with a volume of 88,678 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.62. The stock has a market cap of $194.33 million and a PE ratio of 6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

