Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Post were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 459.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,683,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Post by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Post by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Post by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,850.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. Post Holdings Inc has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $112.89. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.18.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). Post had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.55.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

