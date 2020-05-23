Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,315 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $49,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the first quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 27.5% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 1.35. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other news, Director Larry Peiros purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

