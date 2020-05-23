Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.38% of Potlatchdeltic worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,345,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry Peiros purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCH. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

