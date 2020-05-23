Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Power Integrations were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $41,114,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 199,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 94,687 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 654,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,409,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $4,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $111.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.83.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $61,241.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,160.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $76,403.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,170 shares of company stock worth $7,189,086 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

