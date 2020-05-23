Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Stake Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 50,828.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGNX. ValuEngine raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.28% and a negative return on equity of 129.46%.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

