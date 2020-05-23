Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.93, approximately 70,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 616,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

PGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.28% and a negative return on equity of 129.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 50,828.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

