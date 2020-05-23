Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Gap Up to $4.83

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.06, but opened at $4.83. Prospect Capital shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 148,308 shares trading hands.

PSEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

In related news, COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,352,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,517,584.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,764,468 shares of company stock worth $55,080,452. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

