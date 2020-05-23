Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $14.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Prothena stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 21.05 and a current ratio of 21.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.80. Prothena has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10,452.67%. Research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 1,429.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Prothena by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Prothena by 58.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

