Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) Shares Gap Down to $2.37

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.37. Pyxus International shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 5,274 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYX. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Pyxus International during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Pyxus International during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pyxus International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxus International in the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX)

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

