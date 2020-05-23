Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Issued By B. Riley

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for L Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on L Brands from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

L Brands stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $28.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,030,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.