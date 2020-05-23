Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,209 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Qiagen worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Qiagen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,629,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after acquiring an additional 104,532 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,086,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Qiagen by 97.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,602,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,235 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Commerzbank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

Qiagen stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. Qiagen NV has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

