Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiwi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Qiwi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Qiwi from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Qiwi currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Qiwi stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. Qiwi has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $831.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The credit services provider reported $28.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $34.48 by ($6.36). Qiwi had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Qiwi will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Qiwi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Qiwi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Qiwi by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Qiwi by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in Qiwi by 4.1% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

