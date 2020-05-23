RDL Realisation (LON:RDL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $86.86

RDL Realisation PLC (LON:RDL) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.86 and traded as low as $53.00. RDL Realisation shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 11,050 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 142.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 64.24%. This is a positive change from RDL Realisation’s previous dividend of $33.00.

RDL Realisation Company Profile (LON:RDL)

Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.

