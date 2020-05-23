Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,423 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Regal Beloit worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

RBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

NYSE:RBC opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57. Regal Beloit Corp has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $90.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.41 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

