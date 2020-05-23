Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $127.86

Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.86 and traded as low as $121.00. Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at $123.00, with a volume of 5,341,977 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 129.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.66. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

In other news, insider Tove Feld bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £24,400 ($32,096.82).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

