Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.86.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.36. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In other news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,936.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,807,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $673,586,000 after buying an additional 985,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,007,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,205,000 after buying an additional 1,165,219 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,596,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $611,974,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 7,718,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $492,722,000 after buying an additional 185,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,428,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,022,000 after buying an additional 992,987 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.