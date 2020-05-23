Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $64.84

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.84 and traded as high as $75.39. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at $74.23, with a volume of 595,833 shares traded.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$64.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.731 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.26%.

About Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

