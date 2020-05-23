Reviewing Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) and Eastgroup Properties (NASDAQ:EGP)

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) and Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastgroup Properties has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Eastgroup Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT 26.98% 5.42% 2.99% Eastgroup Properties 35.88% 10.83% 4.96%

Dividends

Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Eastgroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eastgroup Properties pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sabra Health Care REIT has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Eastgroup Properties has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Eastgroup Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT $661.74 million 4.06 $69.00 million $1.86 7.03 Eastgroup Properties $331.39 million 12.65 $121.66 million $4.98 21.56

Eastgroup Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabra Health Care REIT. Sabra Health Care REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastgroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sabra Health Care REIT and Eastgroup Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT 1 3 4 0 2.38 Eastgroup Properties 0 5 2 0 2.29

Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus target price of $17.21, indicating a potential upside of 31.61%. Eastgroup Properties has a consensus target price of $123.43, indicating a potential upside of 14.98%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than Eastgroup Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Eastgroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Eastgroup Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eastgroup Properties beats Sabra Health Care REIT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities. As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 47,648 beds/units and its unconsolidated joint venture included 7,652 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 50,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 41.7 million square feet.

