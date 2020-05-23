Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 47,093 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,093 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Nielsen worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 381.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 5,617.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLSN. TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other news, CEO David W. Kenny bought 55,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NLSN opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.