Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 47,420 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of FLIR Systems worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLIR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,159,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,382,000 after buying an additional 48,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.57. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.