Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 59,695 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,695 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Sealed Air worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,562,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,399,000 after acquiring an additional 49,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,703 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,385,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 28.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after acquiring an additional 517,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,946,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $30.00 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

In related news, Director Jerry R. Whitaker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $56,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,995.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 34,000 shares of company stock worth $947,070. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

