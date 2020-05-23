Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 6,602 Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Syneos Health were worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Syneos Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Syneos Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Syneos Health by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Syneos Health by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. Syneos Health Inc has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Paul Colvin purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,235.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.