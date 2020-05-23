Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,157 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,189 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of American Airlines Group worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,433 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the airline’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 34,241 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,910 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.