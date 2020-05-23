Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of NeoGenomics worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,701,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,652,000 after purchasing an additional 126,750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,616,882.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,760.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEO opened at $28.18 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 939.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.18.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

