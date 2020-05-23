Rhumbline Advisers Buys 13,577 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

MSM opened at $65.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.95. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

