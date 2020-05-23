Rhumbline Advisers Buys 15,000 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of ManpowerGroup worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 353,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.61. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. CL King cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

