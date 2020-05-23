Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,560 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Mohawk Industries worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,015,000 after acquiring an additional 62,477 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 116,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

