Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $195,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SJI opened at $27.04 on Friday. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $534.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.