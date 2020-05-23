Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.89 Million Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of Stamps.com worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steve Rifai sold 12,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,443,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,232. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on STMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

STMP stock opened at $189.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.51. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $221.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.22.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

