Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.91 Million Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.

NYSE VAC opened at $90.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

