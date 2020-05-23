Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.22 Million Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Portland General Electric worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

