Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Ashland Global worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ashland Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ashland Global by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Ashland Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Ashland Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

ASH opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.21. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

ASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.