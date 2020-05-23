Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Omnicell worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.74.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.99 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $330,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,529,075.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMCL shares. BidaskClub cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.