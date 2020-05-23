Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WH stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.65. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,157,900 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

