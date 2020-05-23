Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 17,271 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Brunswick worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,761,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,049,000 after buying an additional 335,353 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Brunswick by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after buying an additional 228,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,064,000 after buying an additional 662,647 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,376,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Brunswick by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 929,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,767,000 after buying an additional 72,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $54.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.76 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

