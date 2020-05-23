Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Iridium Communications worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 50,075 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,326,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after buying an additional 388,532 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after buying an additional 32,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $21.99 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

