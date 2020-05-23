Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of J & J Snack Foods worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3,221.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JJSF opened at $124.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.95. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JJSF has been the subject of several research reports. CL King raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J & J Snack Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

