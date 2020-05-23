Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in II-VI were worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in II-VI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in II-VI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 2,106.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,323,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,566,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,443. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on IIVI. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $28.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

IIVI opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. II-VI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.17.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

