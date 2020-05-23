Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ICLK. Zacks Investment Research raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a market cap of $307.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $5.57.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.09 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at $116,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

