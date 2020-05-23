Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target to GBX 1,700

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,755 ($23.09) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,987.50 ($26.14).

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,512 ($19.89) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,601.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,706.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,258.20 ($16.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,256 ($29.68). The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 103 ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 102.60 ($1.35) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Brands will post 29078.9999755 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.85 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 272.21%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

