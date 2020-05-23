Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Lifted to “Hold” at Cfra

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by Cfra to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Buckingham Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

NYSE:RCL opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.98. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 2.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

