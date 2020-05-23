Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 132,357 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of American Campus Communities worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,777,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,338,000 after purchasing an additional 69,191 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 394,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 147,661 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 203,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACC stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.09. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

ACC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

