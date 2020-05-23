Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 173,581 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 750.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,581 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.97% of Ingles Markets worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 13.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 8.5% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 81.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 31.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $575,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMKTA opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $855.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.10. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

