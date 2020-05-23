Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Cavco Industries worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $22,895,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $6,680,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,628,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 40,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVCO. TheStreet cut Cavco Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cavco Industries from $215.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $186.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.55. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.58 and a 52-week high of $236.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

