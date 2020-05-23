Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.39% of i3 Verticals worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

IIIV opened at $27.62 on Friday. i3 Verticals Inc has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $751.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.37.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

IIIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $38.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

