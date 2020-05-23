Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 95,816 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,816 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Mosaic worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,432,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,080,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 40.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,941,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,538,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,607,000 after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 42.1% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 4,210,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after buying an additional 1,247,567 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut shares of Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, Director Oscar Bernardes acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.