Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Syneos Health worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Paul Colvin purchased 1,300 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $47,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,235.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $59.73 on Friday. Syneos Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

